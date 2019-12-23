|
BLISSFIELD - Harold D. Thompson, 84, of Blissfield passed away Dec. 21, 2019, at Provincial House, Adrian.
He was born on March 24, 1935, to Andrew and Anna (Drefke) Thompson in Riga Township. On Oct. 15, 1955, Harold married Betty Davis at St. John's Lutheran Church, Riga.
Harold was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Riga, where he was an elder and served on many committees through the years. Being a very talented man, Harold wore many hats during his lifetime. He was a lifelong farmer, milked cows, wad a water well driller, a school bus driver for Blissfield Community Schools for 29 years, and, as many farmers did, worked off the farm at Tecumseh Products. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening - especially sunflowers - and watching his grandchildren's school activities and events. Harold loved everyone, and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his devoted wife, Betty, of 64 years, he is survived by loving family: his daughters, Deanna (Mike) Goddyn, Linda (David) Gates and Karen (Joe) Brown; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cheryl Wahl; three brothers; and five sisters.
Funeral services for Harold will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John's Church, Riga, with the Rev. Justin Shrum officiating. Burial will follow at Riga Cemetery. Visitation will be at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and also on Friday at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019