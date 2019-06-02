|
BRITTON - Harold James (Barney) Amstutz, age 93, passed away peacefully May 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his children. He was born June 14, 1925, in Detroit, to Harry J. Amstutz and Leona (Teeke) Amstutz.
Harold was in the 4th Infantry Division, 8th Regiment, during WWII. The 4th Infantry was the first wave to land on the beaches in Normandy during D-Day, June 6, 1944. After the landing at Utah Beach, it went on to be the first U.S. infantry to enter Paris during the liberation. Then continued through Belgium toward the Siegfried Line and Germany, encountering the Battle of Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of Ardennes (the Battle of the Bulge).
Harold often referred to June 6, 1944, as his rebirth.
After retuning home, Harold returned to his first love and profession, farming. He continued farming with his sons for the rest of his life. He was also a truck driver, owning two trucking companies during his lifetime.
Preceeding him in death was the true love of his life, his wife, Marybeth (Molly) Hendershot Amstutz, and his sisters, Mary Ellen, Esther, LuAnn and Karen.
Harold is survived by his children and their spouses, Susan (Michael) O'Hara, Robin Amstutz, Mark (Michelle) Amstutz and Eric Amstutz; grandchildren, Trevor (Katherine) Sowers, Mathew (Amy) Sowers, Stephen (Jamie) Sowers, Maijel (Tyler) Chisolm, Alyssa Chisolm, Lindsey (Marc) Saxton and Tyler (Renee) Amstutz; great-grandchildren, William, Dahlia, Jonah, Evie, Raelynn, Connor, Dylan, Kyler, Sloane, Garrett, Wyatt; and his beloved cat, Garfield.
He will be remembered for many reasons including a fearless love of life and generosity. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Richard Mortimer officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Cemetery, Macon. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. preceding the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people consider donations for Parkinson's research. https://www.apdaparkinson.org/research.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 2 to June 3, 2019