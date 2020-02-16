|
|
TECUMSEH - Harold (Fonz) Lloyd Emmons, Sr., age 80, of Tecumseh passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Pete Valdez officiating.
Burial will follow in Norvell Township Cemetery, Norvell, Mich. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, and two hours preceding the service on Wednesday at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020