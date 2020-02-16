Home

Services
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
Resources
Harold Lloyd "Fonz" Emmons Sr.


1939 - 2020
Harold Lloyd "Fonz" Emmons Sr. Obituary
TECUMSEH - Harold (Fonz) Lloyd Emmons, Sr., age 80, of Tecumseh passed away Feb. 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Pete Valdez officiating.

Burial will follow in Norvell Township Cemetery, Norvell, Mich. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, and two hours preceding the service on Wednesday at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
