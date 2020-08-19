1/1
Harold Loraine Ruhl
1926 - 2020
CLINTON - Harold Loraine Ruhl, age 94, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1926, in Adrian the son of Harold and Cora (Rinehart) Ruhl. On Oct. 3, 1948, he married Jean Ann Williams and they shared over 71 years together.

Harold was a life-long farmer and member of the Macon United Methodist Church in Macon. He also worked for the Lenawee County Road Commission and Boysville in Macon. He was the past president of the Macon Cemetery Board for 25 years.

He took great pride in his farm and family and enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, pool and he was an excellent woodworker. He loved telling people that he had the honor of seeing Henry Ford in person when he was a student at Ford School.

Harold is survived by his wife, Jean; two children; Harold "Rick" (Diana) Ruhl of Tecumseh and Lorraine (Tony) McCracken of Cookeville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Ryan (Rebecca Wenger) Ruhl, of Commerce, Mich., Dawn (Ben Mosley) Taylor, of Nashville, Tenn., Max (Julia Golden) Luegge, of Cookeville, Tenn., Brent (Linda) Velandra, of Commerce, Mich., and Krista (Rob Tuck) Velandra of Tecumseh; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Harlon Ruhl and George Ruhl, one sister, Mary Lou Porter, and a son-in-law Rodger Luegge.

A memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Macon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's, Hospice of Lenawee or according to the wishes of the family for future designation.

Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
