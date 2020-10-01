1/1
Harold Morey "Hal" Broderick Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TECUMSEH - Harold "Hal" Morey Broderick, Jr., age 91, of Tecumseh died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Adrian the son of the late Harold Morey and Blanche (Fetzer) Broderick, Sr. On June 5, 1964, he married Sally Cutler and they shared 56 years together.

Hal proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a member of the Tecumseh American Legion. He was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and with the church family, delivered Meals on Wheels. He retired from the Tecumseh Products Company in 1995 after 41 years and was a member of the Tecumseh Products band.

For 15 years, he owned and operated the Tecumseh Fence Company. After he retired, he worked at Cabela's and Carter Rehabilitation. He was a member of the Tecumseh Indian Fan Club for many years.

Hal was a huge U of M fan, enjoyed golfing, yard work and traveling. His greatest love was watching his grandchildren in their sporting events.

Besides his wife, Sally, Hal is survived by his children, Sharon (Tim) La Duca of Mesa, Ariz., Jayne (Rodger) Wagner of Kalkaska, Kathleen (Mark) Hagan of Onsted, Vicki (Steve) Bartoo of Rocky Face, Ga., Jennifer Broderick and Hal (Amy) Broderick both of Tecumseh; sister, Shirley (Richard) Gobba of Deerfield; nine grandchildren, Tennille, Sam, Kyle, Christa, Ian, Jacob, Noah, Alexis and Braden; two great-grandchildren, Juliette and Orin and his special companion Tess.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald.

Visitation for Hal will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tecumseh with the Rev. Sarah Mayer-Flatt officiating.

Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and the VFW Post No. 4187.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the Lenawee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved