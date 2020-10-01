TECUMSEH - Harold "Hal" Morey Broderick, Jr., age 91, of Tecumseh died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Adrian the son of the late Harold Morey and Blanche (Fetzer) Broderick, Sr. On June 5, 1964, he married Sally Cutler and they shared 56 years together.
Hal proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a member of the Tecumseh American Legion. He was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and with the church family, delivered Meals on Wheels. He retired from the Tecumseh Products Company in 1995 after 41 years and was a member of the Tecumseh Products band.
For 15 years, he owned and operated the Tecumseh Fence Company. After he retired, he worked at Cabela's and Carter Rehabilitation. He was a member of the Tecumseh Indian Fan Club for many years.
Hal was a huge U of M fan, enjoyed golfing, yard work and traveling. His greatest love was watching his grandchildren in their sporting events.
Besides his wife, Sally, Hal is survived by his children, Sharon (Tim) La Duca of Mesa, Ariz., Jayne (Rodger) Wagner of Kalkaska, Kathleen (Mark) Hagan of Onsted, Vicki (Steve) Bartoo of Rocky Face, Ga., Jennifer Broderick and Hal (Amy) Broderick both of Tecumseh; sister, Shirley (Richard) Gobba of Deerfield; nine grandchildren, Tennille, Sam, Kyle, Christa, Ian, Jacob, Noah, Alexis and Braden; two great-grandchildren, Juliette and Orin and his special companion Tess.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald.
Visitation for Hal will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tecumseh with the Rev. Sarah Mayer-Flatt officiating.
Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and the VFW Post No. 4187.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the Lenawee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.