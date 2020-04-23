|
PETERSBURG - Harold "Pete" George Schwalm, 86, of Petersburg died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Regency Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio.
Cremation has occurred. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date at the St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida.
Born Jan. 18, 1934, in Deerfield, Harold was the son of Worthy and Edith (Witt) Schwalm. He was a 1952 Deerfield High School graduate. He served with the U.S. Army.
He married Leona Marie Manders on July 29, 1961, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida. He worked for REVCO for 14 years and The Ford Motor Company, Saline, for 28 years, retiring on Feb. 1, 1996.
He was a member of the St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, and the UAW 892, Saline. He loved to travel, going to casinos, watching Michigan State University sports and farming.
Survivors include: his wife Leona; children, Dr. Cheryl (Dr. Mark Shiels) Schwalm, Karen (Gordon) Cleere, William (Monica) Schwalm, Kenneth (Michele Mullins) Schwalm; brothers, Daryl (Linda) Schwalm, Barbara (Bob) Groeb and grandchildren, Ashley (Alex) Pia, Shannon Schwalm, Katherine Schwalm, Kyla Cleere and Luke Cleere.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard Schwalm, Kay Halley and Gary Schwalm.
Memorials can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020