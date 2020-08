Or Copy this URL to Share

ADRIAN - A cemetery service for Harold W. Barker, 89 of Garylord, Mich., formerly of Adrian will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Adrian. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Carole Freeman.



Family and friends of Harold are encouraged to attend.

