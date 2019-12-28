|
TEMPERANCE - Harry Ellis Snyder, age 91, of Temperance and formerly of Tecumseh passed away Dec. 26, 2019.
Harry was born Dec. 12, 1928 in Wheatland Township, Mich., the son of Harry and Geraldine (Black) Snyder. He was a 1946 graduate of Hudson High School and went on to attend the University of Michigan.
After over 40 years of service, he retired from the Tecumseh Products. He loved to read, listen to music, belonged to several dance clubs and enjoyed traveling.
He was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church, the Tecumseh American Legion and the Bedford Senior Center.
Harry is survived by his children, Arthur Snyder, Robert (Cheryl) Snyder and Patty (Jeff) Glaser; grandchildren, Nathaniel and AnneMarie; brother Clare Snyder and his special friend, Barbara Kinney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-brother, Ron Davis; step-mother, Mary Snyder and the mother of his children, Lois Brown.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Burial will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery, Whitehouse, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made online at pursefuneralhome.com.
