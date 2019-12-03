Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Harry Russell Holden


1966 - 2019
Harry Russell Holden Obituary
TECUMSEH - Harry Russell Holden, age 53, of Tecumseh, passed away, Nov. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

He was born the son of Russell and Linda (Covell) Holden. In addition to his mother Linda Holden, he is survived by his siblings; Andrew Holden and Barb Holden along with his children, Beth Holden and Samantha Holden. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Holden.

Memorial Services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Tecumseh Assembly of God, 1080 E. Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh. Visitation will also be on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of Service at the Tecumseh Assembly of God. If anyone would like to send flower arrangements, please send them to the Tecumseh Assembly of God. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
