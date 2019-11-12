Home

Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Hattie L. Miller


1928 - 2019
Hattie L. Miller Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Hattie L. Miller, age 90 of Blissfield, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

Hattie was born Nov. 14, 1928, to Earl and Minnie Pearl (Phillips) Morse in Palmyra Township. She was married 60 years to Harvey W. Miller, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2007. She worked 15 years at the Blissfield Home Canning Company. Her hobbies were crocheting, knitting, crossword puzzles and her family. Hattie was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tecumseh.

Survivors include her children, Harvey Miller Jr., Bruce Miller, Patricia Maki and Marilyn Deer; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and her brother Lyle Morse. In addition to her parents and husband, Hattie was preceded in death by her daughters, Shirley and Evelyn; and grandson Michael Miller.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
