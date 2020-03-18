Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Hattie L. Schwartz


1926 - 2020
Hattie L. Schwartz Obituary
ADRIAN - Hattie L. Schwartz, age 93, of Adrian, passed away, March 15, 2020.

She was born July 15, 1926, in Dennis Cove, Tenn., the youngest daughter of Daniel and Bertha (Ward) Whitehead. She is survived by her children, Marette (Jerry) Diegel, William (Linda) Arnett, Clifford (Debora) Arnett, Howard Wayne Arnett, Betty (Dan) Staelens and Rick Arnett, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Rosie Largent and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 11 siblings.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and also on Friday from noon until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
