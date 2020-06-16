Hattie Mae Witt
1922-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TECUMSEH - Hattie Mae Witt, age 98, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday June 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be held for Hattie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2020, at Brookside Cemetery with Fred Prezioso officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and the Lenawee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved