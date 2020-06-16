TECUMSEH - Hattie Mae Witt, age 98, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday June 14, 2020.
A graveside service will be held for Hattie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2020, at Brookside Cemetery with Fred Prezioso officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and the Lenawee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
A graveside service will be held for Hattie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2020, at Brookside Cemetery with Fred Prezioso officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and the Lenawee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.