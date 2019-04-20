|
ADRIAN - Hazel McNulty, age 84, of Adrian passed away April 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 14, 1934, in Petosky, the daughter of Willard and Marie (Brunson) Mooar. Hazel had many skills, which included being a licensed cosmetologist, owning her own beauty shop and ice cream parlor; she had a real estate license, proofreader for The Daily Telegram for many years, worked for Kelly Cleaning Service and eventually retiring as a lieutenant security guard. She was also an avid gardener.
She is survived by two sons, David Bishop and John Thomas McNulty, Jr.; three daughters, Katreena (Richard) Graham, Anne Morey and Patricia (Dominic) Spinale; granddaughters, Crystle (Nathan) Burch, Samantha Mackey (James Cherry) and Sarah (Jake) Fischer; grandson, Kyle Spinale; five great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Abby, Mason, Spencer and Broden; great-great-granddaughter, Braizlynn; her siblings, Rosie Baker, Billy Mooar and Keith Mooar; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John McNulty, Sr.; son, Michael Mooar; and grandson, Robert Joe Robinson, Jr.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Diane White officiating.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019