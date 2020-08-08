Helen was a joy to work with as she "took charge" of the office at Child and Family Services in Traverse City Michigan. Always friendly and extremely competent, she and Michalene made our jobs as social workers in foster care, adoptions, and counseling run smoothly. She and hubby, John, were always delightful at staff gatherings. My wife, Niki, and I both worked with Helen at the agency. We are sorry for your loss, but are aware that she lived a kind and good life.

John and Niki Edwards

Coworker