Helen Clair (Kinsel) Haeussler
1935 - 2020
BLISSFIELD - Helen Clair (Kinsel) Haeussler, age 85, passed away on July 18, 2020, in Blissfield.

Helen was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to Stanley and Mary (Trumpore) Kinsel. A Pennsylvania coal miner's daughter, Helen permanently moved to Michigan in her early teens where she attended Ypsilanti High School. She married John C. Haeussler on Oct. 23, 1965. Helen and John resided in Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Adrian and Blissfield.

Following John's death in 1996, Helen spent most of her remaining years in Grass Lake.

Helen was employed at Ann Arbor Bank & Trust, Arnet's (Ann Arbor), Child & Family Services (Traverse City) and Lenawee Community Mental Health. She loved to send cards, and family and friends knew that if a birthday, holiday or other significant event passed without receiving a card from Helen then something was amiss.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing a variety of card and board games, and was happiest when spending time with her loved ones. Helen was an extremely proud mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She also served her church in multiple capacities.

Helen is survived by her son, John (Megan) Haeussler of Hancock, Mich.; grandchildren, Maggie and Jack Haeussler; siblings, Leo (Donna) Kinsel of Bridgman, Mich., Loretta (Robert) Scarbrough of Moseley, Va., and Rose Marie (Chris) Mason of Fredericksburg, Va.; several nieces, nephews and extended family members; and special friend Sandra Dee Pixley and family of Adrian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Haeussler; parents, Stanley and Mary Kinsel; siblings, Stanley Kinsel, Harry Kinsel, Mae Marie Kinsel, Frances Kinsel and Jean Odegard; and special friend Duane Westphal.

Memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date. The family extends its thanks to Blissfield Place and Careline Health Group for the care they provided Helen in her final months.

Memorial contributions in Helen's honor may be made to Blissfield Place, 301 N. Quick St, Blissfield, MI 49228; St. John's United Church of Christ, 12376 Waters Rd., Chelsea, MI 48118; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 411 Florence St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197; or a charity of your choice.

Janowiak Funeral Home in Ypsilanti is caring for Helen and the family's needs at this time. Please share a memory with Helen's family at www.janowiakfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Janowiak Funeral Home Inc. - Ypsilanti
320 N. Washington
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
734 482 6000
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Janowiak Funeral Home, Inc.
August 4, 2020
Helen was a joy to work with as she "took charge" of the office at Child and Family Services in Traverse City Michigan. Always friendly and extremely competent, she and Michalene made our jobs as social workers in foster care, adoptions, and counseling run smoothly. She and hubby, John, were always delightful at staff gatherings. My wife, Niki, and I both worked with Helen at the agency. We are sorry for your loss, but are aware that she lived a kind and good life.
John and Niki Edwards
Coworker
July 31, 2020
It was always a pleasure chatting with Helen at family reunions and wherever else I might run into her over the years. Such a nice, nice, kind woman. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to her son and family during this difficult time.
Valerie Haeussler
July 30, 2020
Rose Marie and Loretta, my sympathy to you and your families for the loss of your sister. I introduced myself to her at one of the bank parties because I had heard you talk about her many times.
Becky Richards
Friend
July 26, 2020
My heart goes out to you all on the passing of your mother. I have lots of wonderful memories of your mom and dad. We looked forward to receiving birthday and anniversary cards from your mom. Take care!
Karen Steinaway-Bowen
Family
July 24, 2020
Aunt Helen will be missed, although our family's weren’t together much in recent years compared to when I was young, I cherished the conversations I had with her when we did.
Prayers go out to John, Megan and the rest of the family.
God Love Ya (as Grandma Davis would say)
From: Doug Stauch and girls: (Cassidy, Jenna, and Paiton Stauch)
Doug Stauch
Family
