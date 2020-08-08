BLISSFIELD - Helen Clair (Kinsel) Haeussler, age 85, passed away on July 18, 2020, in Blissfield.
Helen was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to Stanley and Mary (Trumpore) Kinsel. A Pennsylvania coal miner's daughter, Helen permanently moved to Michigan in her early teens where she attended Ypsilanti High School. She married John C. Haeussler on Oct. 23, 1965. Helen and John resided in Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Adrian and Blissfield.
Following John's death in 1996, Helen spent most of her remaining years in Grass Lake.
Helen was employed at Ann Arbor Bank & Trust, Arnet's (Ann Arbor), Child & Family Services (Traverse City) and Lenawee Community Mental Health. She loved to send cards, and family and friends knew that if a birthday, holiday or other significant event passed without receiving a card from Helen then something was amiss.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing a variety of card and board games, and was happiest when spending time with her loved ones. Helen was an extremely proud mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She also served her church in multiple capacities.
Helen is survived by her son, John (Megan) Haeussler of Hancock, Mich.; grandchildren, Maggie and Jack Haeussler; siblings, Leo (Donna) Kinsel of Bridgman, Mich., Loretta (Robert) Scarbrough of Moseley, Va., and Rose Marie (Chris) Mason of Fredericksburg, Va.; several nieces, nephews and extended family members; and special friend Sandra Dee Pixley and family of Adrian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Haeussler; parents, Stanley and Mary Kinsel; siblings, Stanley Kinsel, Harry Kinsel, Mae Marie Kinsel, Frances Kinsel and Jean Odegard; and special friend Duane Westphal.
Memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date. The family extends its thanks to Blissfield Place and Careline Health Group for the care they provided Helen in her final months.
Memorial contributions in Helen's honor may be made to Blissfield Place, 301 N. Quick St, Blissfield, MI 49228; St. John's United Church of Christ, 12376 Waters Rd., Chelsea, MI 48118; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 411 Florence St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197; or a charity of your choice
Janowiak Funeral Home in Ypsilanti is caring for Helen and the family's needs at this time. Please share a memory with Helen's family at www.janowiakfuneralhome.com.