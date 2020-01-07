|
WOODSTOCK TWP. - Helen E. Borton, age 96, of Woodstock Township went peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the home of her son in Somerset, knowing she was deeply loved.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1923, in Hudson to Lee D. and Fida (Thompkins) Harris. She married R. Loyle Borton on May 16, 1954, in Hudson, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1993. Helen lived her early life in Adrian and at Devils Lake, and for the past 26 years in the Cement City area. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1940. She worked as a telephone operator for the Tri-County Telephone Company in Adrian and also at the Gerity-Adrian Corporation during the World War II years. She later labored as a playground supervisor for Addison Schools.
Always mindful of and giving to others, Helen served as the Addison Senior Center Director for many years. She worked as a sales associate at the Adrian Meijer, greeting all with an ever-present smile.
A faithful member of the West Rome Baptist Church in Manitou Beach for 45 years, she sang in the choir, worked in the nursery and bus ministry, enjoyed the Jolly 60s senior group, and traveled to El Salvador for mission work. Community minded, she served on the Tri-County Advisory Board - Region II, and the Addison Senior Center Advisory Board. Helen volunteered, driving people to their medical appointments for the Lenawee County Department of Aging.
Unceasingly cheerful and fun-loving, she celebrated her 80th birthday by parasailing in Florida and traveled extensively until her mid-90s. She reveled in playing euchre at the Addison Senior Center and with her family. An unwavering U of M football and basketball fan, she diligently followed the Detroit Tigers as well.
Surviving are two sons, Allen (Michelle) Borton of Ann Arbor and John (Darlene) Borton of Somerset; one daughter, Marianne Borton of Cumming, Ga.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; one sister, Jeanne Exe of Sedona, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Loyle, along with brothers, Morris, Joe, Richard (Pood), Jim and Willard.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the West Rome Baptist Church, Manitou Beach, with the Rev. Jeff Malin officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the West Rome Baptist Church mission fund or the Addison Senior Center. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020