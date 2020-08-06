WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Helen G. Petee, age 93, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Adrian passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park with the Rev. Paul Herter officiating.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate one.
In lieu of flowers, her family encourages contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
