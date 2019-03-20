|
|
CLINTON - Helen L. Shelley, age 90, of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Brookdale in Adrian.
She was born Aug. 19, 1928, in Ann Arbor, the daughter of the late Ernest and Selma (Finkbeiner) Niethammer. On Oct. 7, 1950, she married William E. Shelley and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1998.
Helen was an active member of the Clinton United Church of Christ. For 17 years she worked in the Clinton Elementary School office. She loved knitting and gardening and enjoyed all her time spent with family and friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Jan (Mark) Wegner; two sons, Steven (Marjanne) Shelley and Glenn (Charlotte) Shelley; a sister-in-law, Doris Niethammer; grandchildren, Kris, Ryan, Nick, Nichole and Stephanie; and three great-grandchildren, David, Madison and Brooks. In addition to her parents and husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by her son, Brad Shelley; and brothers, William Niethammer and Leon Niethammer; and sister-in-law, Gena Niethammer.
A memorial service for Helen will begin at noon Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Clinton United Church of Christ with the Rev. Diane White officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton United Church of Christ, Hospice of Lenawee and I-92 Ministries.
Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019