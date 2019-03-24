|
|
ADRIAN - Helen Louise Barrows entered this world on Oct. 20, 1931, the daughter of Faye W. and Bernice B. Barrows. She lived her entire life in Lenawee County until she entered Glory to meet her Savior on March 21, 2019.
On Aug. 12, 1950, she married Richard M. Mitchell who preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1993. They enjoyed 43 wonderful years together. They had four children, Dr. Daniel (Carol) Mitchell of Iron Mountain, Mich., and Da Nang, Vietnam; Marcia (Dennis) Brainerd of Brooklyn, Thomas (Cornelia) Mitchell of Stevensville, Mich., and Sanibel Island, Fla., and David (Paula Reid) Mitchell of Tecumseh. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Michael (Tiffany) Gosselin of Dowagiac, Michelle (Jason) Broge of Roscommon, Melanie (Doug) Talbot of Jackson, Ben Mitchell (Cyprine) of Kenya, Africa, Dr. Joshua Mitchell of Salt Lake City, Utah, Danielle (Matt) Yu of Greenville, S.C., Andrew (Stephanie) Mitchell of Salt Lake City Utah, Alyssa (Patrick) Gehndyu of Claymont, Del., Meeyoom Mitchell of Brazil, Zachary Mitchell of College Station, Texas, Ben (Bekka) of Grand Junction, Mich., Sarah Mitchell of Niles and Faith and Grace Mitchell of Stevensville, Mich., and Sanibel Island, Fla. She also has 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Alice Staples of Adrian, and a sister-in-law, Mary Barrows of Onsted. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Barrows; brother-in-law, Charles Staples; and a grandson, Jon.
For many years she attended Bethany Assembly of God Church where she enjoyed working with the seniors. For the past several years she was a member and attended Adrian First Church of the Nazarene.
Helen attended Lenawee County Normal School and taught in a rural school for two years before staying home to raise her children. She was a home-room mother at Garfield School for many years and was involved in the PTA and all her children's activities.
She worked at Oil Service Company in Adrian and then at the Adrian Training School where she was a shift supervisor. She was an avid reader and a charter member of the Book Worms. She was also a member of the State of Michigan Retirees Association.
Helen was a world traveler, visiting 53 countries. Her daughter and granddaughters accompanied her on many adventures. Her most memorable trip was with one of her granddaughters to visit her grandson, who was serving in the Peace Corps in Burkina Faso, Africa.
Funeral services for Helen will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, with visitation from noon until the time of the service, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Dr. David Fulks will officiate. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019