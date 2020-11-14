MANITOU BEACH - Henry John Snyr, age 93, of Manitou Beach passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1927, in Carleton, the son of Joseph and Helen (Pilot) Snyr. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a medic during WWII.
When Henry met Beverley Rautanen for the first time, he told her he was going to marry her, and on Jan. 30, 1954, in Belleville, he did just that.
Henry had been employed by the Ford Motor Company as a millwright for approximately 19 years before retiring. He was co-owner and operator of the Devils Lake Golf Course with his brother, Leonard, for many years.
Henry enjoyed hobbies such as hunting, fishing, chewing Copenhagen for 83 years, spending time at their U.P. home, cutting and splitting wood, woodworking, and metalworking. He also enjoyed polka music and was talented in playing many instruments including the harmonica, clarinet, trumpet and accordion, all of which were self-taught.
Henry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to those who knew and loved him best.
In addition to his wife, Beverley, he is survived by his son, Joseph Henry Snyr; two daughters, Kathleen (Mike) Alvarado and Tonya Renae Snyr (Steve Aldrich); grandchildren, Sadie (Zach) Oliver, Carly Snyr, Megan Peters and Heidi (Edward) Whitney; two great-grandchildren, Kylee Peters and Dash Whitney; and a sister, Lillian (Jean) Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Jenna Alvarado; and nine siblings, Sophie, Jennie, Helen, Edward, Matthew, Walter, Joseph, Chester and Leonard.
Per Henry's request, cremation has taken place and there will not be any services at this time.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.