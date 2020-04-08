Home

Henry Sneyd


1929 - 2020
Henry Sneyd Obituary
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. - Henry Sneyd, formerly of Clayton and a resident of Summerfield, N.C., went to be with Jesus on April 6, 2020.

He was born Aug. 9, 1929.

He leaves behind his wife, Joyce Bemis Sneyd (married 61 years) and one son, Michael (Jan) Sneyd and three daughters Rick and Theresa Shipp, Jim and Katrina Hartman and Mike and Michelle Monday. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hank was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Aget Manufacturing, Adrian, where he worked for 39 years as a foreman/quality control. He loved camping, fishing, gardening, mowing, putting puzzles together and playing cards with family and friends.

Please send donations to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC, 27375.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -