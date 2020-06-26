Herbert J. Betz
1929 - 2020
PALMYRA - Herbert J. Betz, age 91, of Palmyra passed away, June 24, 2020, at home under hospice.

He was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Riga Twp., the son of Stanley and Emma (Fischer) Betz. On Jan. 10, 1953, he married Joyce Ferry, she preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2018.

Herbert served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He worked at Blissfield Manufacturing for over 42 years, retiring in 1990 as a purchasing agent. Herbert was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blissfield. He also was a member of the Blissfield American Legion and the Adrian VFW and served on their Honor Guard Team.

Herbert loved making earrings, going hunting, riding his tractor and being outdoors.

He is survived by two daughters, Jaclyn (Neil) Smith and Tami (Kent) Rehklau, grandchildren, Jasmine Bailey, Landon Rehklau and David Rehklau, one great-granddaughter, Amaya (David) Cornette, two sisters, Susie (John) Sharp and Sally (Don) Chittenden and two sisters-in-law, Donna Betz and Shirley Betz.

In addition to his wife Joyce Betz, he was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Sedonna Clark, Homer Betz, Harley Betz, Erma Steib and Alice Marie Betz.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway Adrian, with the Rev. Jennifer Kiefer officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, with Military Honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post 1584 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
