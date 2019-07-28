|
ADRIAN - Herbert J.B. Emery passed away on July 26, 2019, at Brookdale Adrian at the age of 95.
He was born May 22, 1924, in Brooklyn. Herb was the third child of six born to Steve and Lottie (Judd) Emery. He retired from Tecumseh Products as the general foreman in the Tool and Grind Department in 1983. Herb was a former member of the Springville United Methodist Church, and currently a member of Turning Point Church in Adrian. On May 31, 1942, Herb married Lois Large in Onsted. Lois preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 1996. Herb then married Theresa Alcott on May 22, 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; a son, Charles (Gloria) Emery of Adrian; two daughters, Patricia (Bob) Hixon of Leipsic, Ohio, and Mary (Mike) Strahan of Riga; grandchildren, Craig (Amy) Emery, Amy (Tom) Hoard, Cathleen Emery, Richard (Jennifer) Elliott, Lynette (Mark) Biery, Tony (Keri) Hixon, Stacie (Jeff) Becker and Chad (Erin) Strahan; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois; one son, Kenneth Emery; his parents; brothers, Darwin and Richard Emery; sisters, Alberta Hamilton, Billie Watts, Sally Stump; and sister- and brother-in-law, Willard and Doris Pawson.
Visitation for Herb will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Christy Shaw and Pastor Larry Betz officiating. Burial will be in Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or Turning Point Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 28 to July 29, 2019