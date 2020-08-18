1/1
Hilbert "Bert" Brooks
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONSTED - Hilbert "Bert" Brooks, age 82, of Onsted, formerly of Adrian passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.

He was born July 16, 1938, in Glen Rogers, W.V., the son of Bert and Ila (Elkins) Brooks. He was a graduate of Adrian High School, Class of 1956.

Bert is survived by three daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Beiter, Alesia (Jeff "J.R.") Wheaton and Pamela Brook; three grandchildren, Garry Riggs, Merissa Asher and Daniel Wright; eight great-grandchildren and one sister, Lorena Brooks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Ila Brooks and one sister, Lee Barta-Clark.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.

Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved