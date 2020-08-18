ONSTED - Hilbert "Bert" Brooks, age 82, of Onsted, formerly of Adrian passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.
He was born July 16, 1938, in Glen Rogers, W.V., the son of Bert and Ila (Elkins) Brooks. He was a graduate of Adrian High School, Class of 1956.
Bert is survived by three daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Beiter, Alesia (Jeff "J.R.") Wheaton and Pamela Brook; three grandchildren, Garry Riggs, Merissa Asher and Daniel Wright; eight great-grandchildren and one sister, Lorena Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Ila Brooks and one sister, Lee Barta-Clark.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.