More Obituaries for Hilda Boelter
Hilda Fay Boelter


1931 - 2020
Hilda Fay Boelter Obituary
TECUMSEH - Hilda Fay Boelter, 88, of Tecumseh passed away March 21, 2020.

She was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Bridgewater, Mich., to Carl and Merle (Hollenbeck) Schook. Hilda was a 1949 graduate of Manchester High School.

On Sept. 24, 1949, she married Marvin L. Boelter in Saline, Mich. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1998. Hilda enjoyed spending time with her family and collecting cardinal figurines.

Survivors include her son, Brian Boelter; daughters, Debra (Chris) Partridge, Linda Compau and Karen (Dustin Hollis) Barth. Also surviving are grandchildren Corey (Amber) Boelter, Brandi Currier, Chad (Sheri) Thornton, Nathan Thornton, Michael (Tasha Sparks) Compau, Josh (Jennifer) Compau and Justin Barth; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Tyler) Yoas, Benjamin Boelter, Kaden Currier, Michael Z. Compau, Lillian Compau, Owen Compau, Luke Compau and Olivia Barth; and one great-great-granddaughter Alisyn Yoas, along with brothers, Richard (Lilly Mae) Schook, Ronald Schook, James (Kay) Schook, and sister-in-law, Claudia Schook.

Besides her husband, Hilda was preceded in death by a son, Marvin E. Boelter; son-in-law, Michael J. Compau; brothers, Elwyn Hollenbeck, John Schook and George Schook; sisters, Leola Schook and Marianne Wright;and sisters-in-law, Mercedes Schook and Beverly Schook.

Per Hilda's wishes, private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or . Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
