MANITOU BEACH - "Guess Who" Homer Dwight Walter, Jr., 70, passed away May 28, 2020.
He was born on March 31, 1950, in Tecumseh to Homer and Alice (Keith) Walter. Homer married Linda Kellk on July 17, 1987, in Somerset, Mich.
Homer loved his family and was a kind and patient man who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a very outgoing person, loving to watch or participate in sports, softball, baseball, golf and bowling, attending several tournaments throughout the United States. Homer was a huge University of Michigan fan and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson whenever possible. He loved to travel and camp and knew the name of every restaurant in Michigan, thanks to his phone apps that he constantly used. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Homer will be missed by his wife, Linda; his children, Danielle (Reuben) Bynum, Aaron (Sara) Christensen, Melissa (Chris) Chesney and Kyle Walter; his sisters, Judith McNally and Janet Brokaw; his grandchildren, Caleb, Bryce, Keegan and Gavin Chesney, Savannah, Aaron, Ezra, Ezekiel, Henry, and Rivka Christensen, Weston Wilson, Adrianna Laharrague; and Caleb Bynum; and one great-grandchild, Kailey; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Ronald McNally and Kenneth Brokaw.
Homer's family gathered for a private service at Eineder's Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Manchester Chapel. A public memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 mandates are lifted; dates and times to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Homer's family or sign his guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.