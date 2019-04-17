|
BLISSFELD - Hope Irene Weinlander, age 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Blissfield Place on April 15, 2019.
Irene was born on Sept. 14, 1924, in Sand Creek, Mich., to Floyd and Amy (Grove) Leonard. She graduated from Blissfield High School. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Weinlander, on Feb. 9, 1944. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in April 2010.
Irene and Bill were lifelong members of both Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They enjoyed summers at Lost Lake Woods Club in Lincoln, Mich., and winters at Beach Harbor Club in Long Boat Key, Fla.
Irene's passions were cooking and entertaining for family and friends, especially for birthdays and holidays. She sent every child, grandchild and great-grandchild a birthday card with a special message for each one until her passing. Her family and friends remember favorite Irene specialties: decorated sugar cookies, cherry cheesecake, lemon pie, and so much more!
Most important to Irene were her faith and family. She was gracious, kind and nurturing to everyone. She always said, "My job is to make people smile and feel happy." She did just that all her life with her beautiful smile, wise advice and sense of humor.
Irene is survived by her son, Leonard (Linda) Weinlander; three daughters, Suzanne Waigle, Diane Swarm and Patti (Tom) Shafer. She was very proud of her seven grandchildren: Shane (Danielle) Waigle, Shannon (Jake) Seiser, Erich (Sarah) Weinlander, Michelle (Matt) Bowsher, Leia (Dennis) DeVore, Karl (Kayleen) Shafer and Kirk Shafer. In addition, she loved to spend time with her 13 great-grandchildren: Anna Waigle, Alexzandria Waigle, Thomas Waigle, Noah Seiser, Amelia Seiser, Miles Seiser, Matthew Seiser, Lucy Weinlander, Maia DeVore, Elise DeVore, Lukas Bowsher, Zachary Bowsher, Kamden Shafer and baby Shafer due on Irene's birthday, Sept. 14, 2019.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Blissfield Place and Hospice of Lenawee for the exceptional care and compassion given to their mother. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palmyra. You may also send condolences to the family at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Visitation for Irene will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning, April 18, 2019, with the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1500 N. Blissfield Highway, Palmyra. A luncheon will be served from noon until 2 p.m. The burial service will follow the luncheon at Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019