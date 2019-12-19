|
TECUMSEH - Howard Allen Schmidt, age 82, of Tecumseh passed away on Dec. 17, 2019, at Provincial House in Adrian.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1937, in Tecumseh to Herman and Alma (Starkey) Schmidt. On May 4, 1968, in Saline, he married Janice Merritt, and she survives. Howard was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tecumseh.
In addition to his wife, Janice, he is survived by two daughters, Carol Poley, and Jacqueline (Dan) Malinowski; two sons, Jeffrey (Dawn) Cooper and Richard (Colleen) Cooper; daughter-in-law, Lydia Cooper; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Bruce (Delores) Schmidt, David Schmidt, Donald (Joy) Schmidt, Glen (Jackie) Schmidt, Raymond (Linda) Schmidt, Keith (Kathy) Schmidt and Harvey (Pat) Schmidt; and a sister, Mary Dunham. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randall; a daughter, Denise, at birth; a brother, Herman; and a son-in-law, Ron Poley.
At Howard's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Tecumseh. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Tecumseh with the Rev. William Finn officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019