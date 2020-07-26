SAND CREEK - Howard Fox, age 92, of Sand Creek, died on July 24, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born April 3, 1928, in Blissfield Township, to Ernest and Mary (Dickerson) Fox. On June 27, 1948, he married Hannah Kohl. She preceded him in death. Howard had been employed by Faraday as a tool-and-die maker for 26 years, Gould Corp. for three years, and the Budd Co. for 10 ½ years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, working on his Wheel Horse tractors, and he was a handyman. He played harmonica, participating in the Country Music Jamboree at the Presbyterian Church and the United Brethren Church in Pioneer, Ohio.
Howard is survived by his children, Gary (Jan) Fox of Tecumseh, Douglas (Cathy) Fox of Morenci, Beverly Fox of Sand Creek, Duane Fox of Sand Creek and Sandra (Mark) Sheahon of Adrian; siblings, Gladys LaPe of Horton and Floyd Fox of Ogden Center; five grandchildren, Benjamin Fox, Caleb Fox, Jenna Mepham, Aimee Sutherland and Sarah MacBride; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Hannah, he was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
Visitation for Howard will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Jasper Bible Church, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Packard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.