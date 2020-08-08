HUDSON - Idris Joyce (Borton) Roan, age 94, of Hudson passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1925, in Waldron to Otis and Mable (Robison) Borton. Idris married Elmer Lurly Roan on July 20, 1943, in Waterloo, Ind., and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2007.
Idris was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. She was a devoted mother who loved babies and spending time with her family.
Idris is survived by her three children, Susan (Michael) Marry, Gary Roan and Tina (Steve) Snider; a sister, Donna (Walter) Baker; daughter in-law, Bonnie Roan; grandchildren, Stephen (Chris) Marry, Michelle Pauken, Bradley (Jackie) Marry, Cathy (Doug) Randall, James (Andrea) Roan, John (Kelly) Roan, Joseph Roan, Thomas (Shay) Roan, Andrew (Randee) Roan Kristin (Brian) Conrad, Jennifer Evans, Stephenie (Phillip) Byers, Danielle Blackmer, Derek (Melissa) Devloo and Michael (Audra) Snider; great-grandchildren, Tifiany, Whitney, Stephenie, Renee, Tera, Ali, Chandra, Blake, Michael, Connor, Memphis, Kyle, Tyler, Lyla, Landin, Brealee, Braysan, Bryn, Jase, Jack, Jordan, Brock and Bradley Hayes, Tyler, Hunter, and Brody Blackmer, Paxton and Leighton Devloo; and great-great-grandchildren, Quinten, Keirra, Kayne, Hunter, Hailee, Ryder and Claire.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Lurly Roan; four brothers, Max, Norman, Dean and Paul Borton; grandson, Donny Blackmer; and great-granddaughter, Tracy Marry.
A funeral Mass for Idris will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting one hour prior to the service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the church and masks are required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in Idris' honor may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.