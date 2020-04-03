|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Imelda Marie Eckhoff, baptized Viola Mary Eckhoff, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 88 years of age and in the 72nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Imelda was born in Vero Beach, Fla., to Joseph and Viola (Dothage) Eckhoff. Sister graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian and received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla., and a Master of Science degree in mixed sciences from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian.
Sister spent 64 years ministering in elementary and high school education in Detroit; Miami Beach, Jacksonville, Miami Shores, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce, all in Florida; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Santurce, Puerto Rico, and six years as a volunteer tutor in West Palm Beach. She became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2018.
Sister Imelda is predeceased by her parents and three sisters: Evelyn Hitchingham, Carole Russell and Marilyn Elder. She is survived by a brother, Joseph Eckhoff (Donna) of Indialantic, Fla., and loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via livestream at www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer was held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020