ADRIAN - Imogene Powers, age 89, of Adrian died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at ProMedica Charlotte Stephenson Manor.
She was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Marion County, Ala., to John A. and Parthenie L. (Cason) Reid. On March 8, 1952, she married Paul Powers, and he survives. Imogene was a beautician and was employed by the House of Styles until her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed reading and doing arts and crafts, but most of all she loved being with her family.
Surviving Imogene, besides her husband of more than 68 years, is a daughter, Susan (Duane) Bickerstaff of Onsted; two sons, Tracy (Julie) Powers of Stockbridge and Myron (Teresa) Powers of Adrian; one sister, Sible Holland of Churubusco, Ind.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a step-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alma Jones, Lona McCreles, Louise McNutt, Elouise Turner and Ardelia Winsett; and brothers, James "Junior" Reid and Robert "Bill" Reid.
Visitation for Imogene will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Jack Loughran presiding. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required. Family and friends will be able to view the service via livestreaming on our website under Imogene's personal page.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions in Imogene's honor may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.