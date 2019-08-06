|
ADRIAN - Irene M. Zehner, age 95 of Adrian, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1923, in Fremont, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Fred and Florence Bork. On Aug. 16, 1943, in Oak Harbor, Ohio, Irene married Wendell Zehner and they were blessed with 71 years of marriage before his death in 2014.
Irene was a familiar face from her 30 years working at Kline's in downtown Adrian. She was also a faithful, active member of Adrian First United Methodist Church where she participated in many of the women's groups. Irene loved flowers and treasured children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Armstrong of Adrian; grandchildren, Jeffrey (De'Anna) Helm, Jason Helm, Tiffany Rosas, Terra Zehner; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Taylor Rosas, Paige Dumas and Brandon Helm.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Zehner; grandson, Baby Boy Helm; and sisters, Hazel and Evelyn.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Geoff Koglin officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Irene are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee for the Hospice Heart Fund. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019