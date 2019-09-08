|
DIMONDALE - Irene Mae Tucker of Dimondale, Mich., passed away Aug. 8, 2019.
She was born Aug. 15, 1924, in Adrian to Roy and Bertha (Hoag) Wade. She graduated from Adrian High School and in 1946 married Wilford Tucker. She worked at JC Penney for years and then later retired from American Chain and Cable's accounting/payroll department. Irene enjoyed spending time with their children, Ned Tucker and Suzanne (Tucker) Mishler, all the while playing euchre, ballroom dancing, fishing, making cookies and pies, and having fun with their family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bertha Wade; stepmother, Abbie Wade; sister, Rose (Randolph) Axtell; and husband of 65 years, Wilford Tucker. She is survived by her son, Ned and Jorga Tucker; daughter, Suzanne (Tucker) Mishler and Ken; nephew, Dick Randolph and Shirley; and niece, Karen Michelin and John; grandchildren, Mike Tucker and Brandy, Rhonda (Mishler) Radee and Toby, Kenny and Noi Mishler, Alex Mishler and Ashlee, and Gavin Mishler and Ashleigh; also 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Her memorial will be held 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at West Adrian Church, 4545 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian. Happy memories and good food to follow service.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019