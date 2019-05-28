|
|
ADRIAN -?Sister Irene Marie Kerich, formerly known as Mary Louise Kerich, died on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 94 years of age and in the 77th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Irene Marie was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to Harry and Irene (Dugas) Kerich. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, and a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M. She was also certified as a pastoral minister by SS Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Mich.
Sister spent 26 years ministering in education in Chelsea, Bad Axe and Detroit, Mich.; Chicago, Illinois; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Conneaut, Ohio. Sister also served in congregational leadership for eight years as Councilor and Co-Provincial in St. Catherine Province in Detroit, Mich. She was plant manager for Dominican High Convent in Detroit for one year and served for 23 years in Pastoral Ministry at St. Ambrose Parish in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich., in 2003.
Sister Irene Marie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Douglas and William Kerich. She is survived by loving nieces and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Irene Marie will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019