BRITTON - Irene Anna Prielipp, age 92, of Britton passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
She was born March 10, 1927, in Whiteford Township. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia (Korth) Bexten. On April 17, 1952, she married Carl F. Prielipp in Ottawa Lake.
Irene was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tecumseh. She loved her work at the greenhouse and selling produce at the roadside stand. She also loved traveling and cheering on the Detroit Tigers.
She is survived by her children, Karlene (Jonathan) Goetz of Riga, Daniel Prielipp of Britton, Pauline Prielipp of Britton, Mark (Kathryn) Prielipp of Britton and Kenneth (Denise) Prielipp of Ann Arbor; sister, Doris (Roger) Sankowski of Oregon, Ohio; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bexten of Lambertville; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Irene is preceded in death along with her parents and husband by a son, Karl Prielipp; three siblings, Betty Knisel, Leo Bexten and Hilda Atherton; and a daughter-in-law, Martina Prielipp.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Tecumseh with Pastor William Finn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tecumseh and also from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Burial will follow at Spiegle Cemetery in Palmyra, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019