PALO ALTO, Calif. - (Bessie) Irene Raymond, age 98, of Seneca died Monday, Sept. 7, at her daughter's home in Palo Alto, Calif.
She was born Feb. 22, 1922, in Ogden Center to Jobe and Bessie (Wotring) Fike. On June 14, 1940, she married John Stutzman. They initially resided in Toledo, later purchasing a farm in Seneca. They had four children, Linda, Judy, David and Janet.
Following her husband's death on March 13, 1953, Irene continued to operate the farm, overseeing the harvest and delivery of tomatoes to Campbell Soups. On Feb. 22, 1955, Irene married Jack Raymond, joining the Raymond and Stutzman farms. They had two children, Jacquie and Kathy. She supported Jack on the Raymond-Stutzman farm that specialized in beef cattle, corn and soybeans, in partnership with her son David Stutzman and grandson, Tim Stutzman. She was a devoted wife and mother to a beautiful blended family.
Irene was a member of the First Congregational Church in Morenci. She also served as president of the Michigan Cowbelles and as a secretary for the Morenci Area Hospital Board and the Lenawee Historic Society. She enjoyed her flower gardens, hosting exchange students, antique doll restoration and travel with Jack.
Between 1974 and 1977, Jack and Irene hosted three high school exchange students from Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines. They kept in touch with these students and visited their countries several times. They also traveled to Belize, Hawaii, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and the Galapagos. In recent years they traveled by motor home to Alaska, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and throughout the continental United States.
Irene was the valedictorian of her graduating class in Metamora and continued to enjoy reading, writing poetry and crossword puzzles all of her life.
Irene is survived by one son, John David (Nancy) Stutzman of Seneca; daughters, Linda (Bill) Baker of Greenville, S.C., Judy (Leonard) Mitchell of Brookline, Mo., Jacqueline Prielipp of Jennings, La., and Kathy Merkle-Raymond (Lee) of Palo Alto, Calif.; son-in-law Douglas Keller of Douglasville, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Marvin Fike of Adrian.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, John Stutzman and Jack Raymond; a daughter, Janet Keller; a step-grandson, Brandon Gleason; her parents; three sisters, Clara, Ethel and Olah; and three brothers, Floyd, Ray and Kenneth.
A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at the Morenci First Congregational Church at a future date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, where one of Irene's great-grandsons was successfully treated for Leukemia. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.