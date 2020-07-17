ADRIAN - Irvin Lee Fether, 85, of Adrian died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born March 6, 1935, in Franklin Township, Fulton County, Ohio, a son of the late Jacob and Lulu (Towne) Fether.
Irvin started his life in rural Fayette, Ohio and was a 1954 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School. Possessing an entrepreneurial spirit at the young age of 21, Irvin along with his brother Gerald, owned a mobile feed mill service. He later established and operated F & L Farm Supply, a fertilizer plant, for 33 years and during that tenure his success led him to establish a second location in Bradner, Ohio.
Irvin married the love of his life, the former Yolonda "Loni" Stultz on Dec. 20, 1958, in Adrian and they enjoyed over 61 wonderful years together as husband and wife.
After moving to Adrian in later years, Irvin and Loni attended Turning Point Church. Irvin enjoyed playing Euchre, collecting John Deere toy tractors and spending time at their Devils Lake home. He and Loni headed south to Florida in the winter months to escape the cold weather of Michigan.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Loni, are two daughters, Pamela (Randy) Shutts of Bryan, Ohio and Margo (Doug) Brown of Maumee, Ohio; five grandsons, Andrew (Erin) Harris, Dustin (Angela) Harris, Austin (Marissa) Brown, Adam Shutts and Anthony Shutts (Dominique Jenkins); 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Gerald and Zale; along with two brothers in infancy Doyle and Ivan.
Visitation for Irvin will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Private burial will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, with the Rev. Christy Shaw officiating at Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. Visitors are requested to use masks to prevent spreading the virus with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Irvin may consider Turning Point Church or a charity of their choice
