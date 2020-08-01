1/1
Isobel Elaine Randolph
1925 - 2020
Isobel Elaine Randolph, age 94, of Tecumseh passed away July 30, 2020.
Isobel was born Oct. 25, 1925, in Johnstown, Pa., the daughter of Merton and Jennie (Sensabaugh) Gillin. On July 26, 1946, she married Lester Randolph in Tecumseh and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1994. Isobel retired from the Dominican Life Center, working there for many years.
She enjoyed the simple thing in life, spending many hours doing puzzles, playing Scrabble and she loved going for rides in the car. She especially loved traveling and would go on trips whenever she had the opportunity, whether it was visiting a nearby relative or friend, or taking longer trips to Pennsylvania, California or Florida..
Visits from her grandchildren (especially when they brought ice cream), nieces, nephews and friends were special to her. She always looked forward to her family reunions.
Isobel was a long-time member of the Tecumseh Friends Church and more recently attended Maple Avenue Bible Church.
Surviving are her children, Gloria (Denny) Powell and Ron (Carol) Randolph; four grandchildren, Tricia (Jeff) Schleicher Ryan (Linda) Powell, Amy (Jeff) Plauger and Eric Powell; eight great-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.
In addition her husband Lester, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters, Olive, Audrey, Leslie, Richard, Duane, Guy and Jack.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Gene Reitz officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, preceding the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Maple Avenue Bible Church. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
