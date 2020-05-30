LAKE WALES, Fla. - Jace William McLaughlin, 8, died May 23, 2020, in Lake Wales, Fla.
Jace was born Sept. 1, 2011, in Pembroke Pines, Fla., to Jason and Katie (Brown) McLaughlin. Katie survives.
Jace attended Panther Run Elementary in Pembroke Pines, Fla., where he was in Mrs. Rosario's 3rd grade class. He adored her and loved being with his classmates and friends.
In his short eight years, Jace always lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed playing with his construction vehicles as he strived to be an excavator operator when he was older. He also loved to build with Legos, play video games and play with his toys in dirt and mud puddles. He was all boy and loved to get dirty.
Jace was a great swimmer, loved the beach, loved to snorkel and even tried his hand at scuba diving. Jace loved to visit his family's farm in Michigan where he would ride dirt bikes, four-wheelers and tractors and play with his cousins and friends. What Jace loved the most, though, was spending time with family, friends and his kitties. He was the sweetest boy you would ever meet. Jace died doing what he loved the most and was surrounded by some of his best friends.
In addition to his mother, Katie, he is survived by his maternal grandfather, Bill Brown of Adrian; paternal grandmother, Sharon McLaughlin of Adrian; paternal grandfather Duane (Linda) McLaughlin of Delta, Ohio; maternal grandparents Frank and Angie Salvati of Eustis, Fla.; cats, Bobcat and Kubota; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were his extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jason McLaughlin, and his MeMaw, Angela Brown.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the Adrian First Church of the Nazarene in Adrian on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A memorial service for family only will immediately follow. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided at the church if needed.
Burial will take place at a later date. You make send condolences to the family at www.hamlinhilbish.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2020.