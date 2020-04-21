|
|
ADRIAN - Jack E. Clark, age 87, of Adrian, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.
He was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Adrian, to Gerald H. and Flo (Damon) Clark. On April 25, 1953, he married Leona M. Roesch and she survives. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. Jack had been employed by Tecumseh Products Company for 35 years.
In addition to his wife, Leona, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey A. (Sharon) Clark of Adrian; three daughters, Christine (Charles) Meredith of Pahoa, Hi., Debra (Gary) DeVore of Haines City, Fla., and Sheri (David) Rausch of Adrian; two brothers, Jerry G. (Mary Ann) Clark of Tecumseh and Robert J. (Kathy) Clark of Adrian; seven grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and eight great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-granddaughter.
At Jack's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no memorial service at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralsevices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020