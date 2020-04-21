Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack E. Clark


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack E. Clark Obituary
ADRIAN - Jack E. Clark, age 87, of Adrian, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.

He was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Adrian, to Gerald H. and Flo (Damon) Clark. On April 25, 1953, he married Leona M. Roesch and she survives. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. Jack had been employed by Tecumseh Products Company for 35 years.

In addition to his wife, Leona, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey A. (Sharon) Clark of Adrian; three daughters, Christine (Charles) Meredith of Pahoa, Hi., Debra (Gary) DeVore of Haines City, Fla., and Sheri (David) Rausch of Adrian; two brothers, Jerry G. (Mary Ann) Clark of Tecumseh and Robert J. (Kathy) Clark of Adrian; seven grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and eight great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-granddaughter.

At Jack's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no memorial service at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralsevices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -