ONSTED - Jack E. VanSickle, age 87, of Onsted, formerly of Adrian, died June 12, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Adrian to Frank "Curly" and Evelyn (Hough) VanSickle. He graduated from Adrian High School and Jackson Junior College.
On June 22, 1952, he married Patricia A. Lang. She preceded him in death on Jan. 23, 1999.
On Nov. 4, 2000, he married Virginia Cote, and she survives.
Jack had been employed by General Motors, the Delphi Plant in Adrian, for 17 years, retiring in June of 1997. He was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Brooklyn and of the Moose.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed camping and traveling. Jack will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by three sons, Gary (Toni) VanSickle of Brooklyn, Mark (Lisa) VanSickle of Adrian and Michael VanSickle of Tecumseh; a daughter, Sherrie (Robert) Bowman of Adrian; three stepchildren, Chris (Jesse) Garza of Addison, Greg (Lori) Gardner of Adrian and Norman (Janell) Ellis of Perrysburg, Ohio; two brothers, Larry (Carol) VanSickle of Oregon and Keith (Victoria) VanSickle of White Lake; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Alan; a brother, Norman; and a stepdaughter, Piper Gardner.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Fritz Kruse officiating and full military rites conducted by the American Legion Durkee-Seager Post #550, Onsted.
Cremation to follow. Burial of cremains will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, South Metro Region; Alzheimer's Association; American Cancer Society; or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.