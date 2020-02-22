|
|
JASPER - Jack Knisel, age 71, of Jasper died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 8, 1948, the only son of Merlin and M. Elaine (Franklin) Knisel. A lifelong resident of Jasper, Jack attended Sand Creek High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. He participated in FFA while in school and went on to be a farmer. Jack enjoyed living in the country, cutting wood and watching Sunday football with his buddies. It is safe to say Jack knew a lot of people and a lot of people knew Jack.
Jack is survived by his three loving sisters, Rosemary Rose of Adrian, Joan (Gary) VanNorman of Williamston, Mich., and Denise (Michael) Moore of Indianapolis, Ind.; nieces and nephews, Justin (Angela) Rose, Connie Rose, Mark (Michelle) Rose, Keri VanNorman, Ross (Ashley) VanNorman, John (Ashley) Moore and Jennifer Moore; many wonderful great-nieces and -nephews; and his four legged buddies, Cooper and Sammy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds Ag Hall. Family and friends are encouraged to come and share stories of Jack's life. Please dress casually as Jack loved a good party but never saw the need to be formal. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Wagley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's honor to Fairfield Township Fire Department or the Lenawee Humane Society. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020