Jack Watson Barrett

Jack Watson Barrett Obituary
BRITTON - Jack Watson Barrett, age 93 of Britton, passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at home.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with the Rev. Alan Maki officiating. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, and one hour prior to services on Friday.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com where you can also view a complete obituary.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
