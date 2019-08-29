Home

Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery
Jacob Grant Britenriker


1973 - 2019
Jacob Grant Britenriker Obituary
ADRIAN - Jacob Grant Britenriker, 46, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Adrian.

He was born July 18, 1973, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Benedict and Brenda (Miller) Britenriker. A graduate of West Unity High School, he lived in Adrian the past 20 years and was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed working on his Camaro. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Britenriker of Hillsdale; two sisters, Tabitha Hall of Sarasota, Fla., and Kirsten Moriarty of Bloomingdale, Ill.; one brother, Brian Britenriker of Fort Wayne, Ind.; his significant other, Katie First of Adrian; four-legged daughter, Roxie; 10 nieces and nephews, Joshua, Anastacia, Alecia, Tasha, Eric, Paige, Grace, Ben, Joseph and Rebecca; and several grand-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, David and Vance Britenriker; paternal grandparents, Edward and Grace Britenriker; and maternal grandparents, Bernard and Frances Miller.

Friends may call Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio, from noon to 2 p.m. Friday with a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Stephen Stanbery officiating.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
