Jacqueline "Jackie" Mae Lambka
1941 - 2020
ADRIAN - Jacqueline Mae "Jackie" Lambka, age 78, of Adrian passed away peacefully, Sept. 1, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Adrian the daughter of Elmer and Lillian (Borders) Horner. On Jan. 8, 1966, she married Jack Lambka in Adrian, and he survives.

Jackie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her signature giggle.

In addition to her husband Jack, she is survived by her children, Scott (Cindy) Lambka, Troy (Patti) Lambka, Nikki (Bill) Stuttz and Shelby Davis; grandchildren, Justin Lambka, Jacey Lambka, Lyndsay (Todd) Balyeat, Brett (Nicole) Negus, Mindy (Adam) Clickner, Karah (John) Roesler, Kelby (Cassandra) Lambka, Kody Lambka, Will Stuttz, Wayde Stuttz, Wyatt Stuttz and Chase Davis; a host of great-grandchildren, nephew, Garin (Pilar) Horner and niece, Kristi Damon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lillian Horner; her brother, Robert Horner; sister-in-law, Mildred Horner; stepmother, Alice Horner; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Anna Lambka; and sister-in-law, Janice Damon.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating.

www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
