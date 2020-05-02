Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Jacquelyn J. "Jackie" Pantano


1930 - 2020
Jacquelyn J. "Jackie" Pantano Obituary
ADRIAN - Jacquelyn J. "Jackie" Pantano, age 89, of Adrian died suddenly April 23, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tecumseh.

She was born Oct. 9, 1930, in Detroit to John H. and Odelia (Wiebelhaus) Bryant, where she grew up with her sister Muriel (dec.) (Ralph) Orlando.

On Nov. 11, 1950, she married Joseph Pantano at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church and he preceded her in death after 68 years of marriage. She gave up her job as a legal assistant to raise her surviving children: son, Phillip (Sherry) Pantano, four daughters, Sheryl Brown, Sandra (Brian) Botsford, Sue (Gary) Saldana, and Shelly (Larry) Zechmeister, 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren including those in heaven.

She was preceded in death by grandsons Humana Saldana and Jay W. Botsford. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Victoria Cimino.

She was an active member of Guardian Angels Parish in Detroit before relocating, upon her husband's retirement, to start an apple orchard in Adrian, which they operated for 25 years. She also became an active member in ministries at the Holy Family Parish St. Mary Campus in Adrian.

The family expresses gratitude for the wonderful care she received at Cambrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Parish St. Mary Campus for Masses, Daybreak Adult Day Services or the .

No visitation due to pandemic restrictions; a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. She will be interned at a private service at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020
