BROOKLYN - James Allen Monahan, age 78, of Brooklyn passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born July 9, 1941, in Detroit, the son of the late Frank J. and Irene (Anderson) Monahan. On Feb. 14, 1989, in Tucson, Ariz., he married Peggy Ann Paruch, and they have shared 31 years together.
Jim was retired from the Fisher Body Plant of General Motors in Tecumseh. Always an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and just be out in nature whenever possible. He also loved his family and spending time with them at family functions.
Besides his wife, Peggy, Jim is survived by his children, Mike (Jamie) Monahan of Luck, Wis., and Michelle (Tom) Walker of Horton, Mich. He has four sisters, Kay (Mike) Larson of Mankato, Minn., Sheri (Jerry) Simon of Somerset, Wis., Patti O'Connell of Hudson, Wis., and Barbara Silvagni of Carolina Beach, N.C. He has five grandchildren, Jayke (Alex) Monahan, Brynlee Monahan, and Erik, Lorraine and Andrew Howe. Also, one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Monahan, and two golden retrievers, Tucker and Toby.
In accordance to Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020