HUDSON - James Allen Steele, age 74, of Hudson passed away Friday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home in Adrian surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1945, in Hudson, the son of Clarence "Bud" and Barbara (Smith) Steele. James attended Hudson Area Schools.
On Sept. 19, 1964, he married Darlene Kohlenberger in Hudson, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage before her passing on Feb. 27, 2019.
Jim dedicated his life to the city of Hudson and to helping others. Everyone knew he was always just a phone call away. He worked at M & S Mfg. for 40 years, retiring in 2004. He was a lifetime member of the Hudson Fire Department beginning in 1966. He was so proud to know his grandsons Jamie, Tyler, Joe and Nick followed in his footsteps as firefighters.
He was assistant chief for many years. Jim was instrumental in starting the ambulance service in the city of Hudson and Lenawee County as well. He was an EMT with the Hudson Ambulance Service and taught EMS courses throughout the county. Jim served on the Hudson City Council from 2005 to 2014. He always did what was best for the citizens of Hudson, even when it wasn't a popular decision.
Jim and Darlene were members of Crossroads Community Church. His greatest comfort during his illness was knowing he and Darlene had accepted Jesus Christ as their savior, being baptized in 2009. Jim was involved in community events and loved planning "his" parades. He was known to work on them even while laying in the hospital bed. Jim was well-known for his sense of humor. Everyone who knew him could count on him for a good laugh. Darlene was known to tell the kids "you act just like your father/grandfather," a fact we were all proud of.
Jim and Darlene are survived by three daughters, Mindy Myers, Sandy Cox and Cathy Davis, all of Hudson. They also have eight grandchildren, Amanda Cox, Jamie (Tawny) Myers, Tyler (Diane) Cox, Ashlee Myers, Wendy (Tyler) Roe, Joseph Myers, Nicholas Davis and Emma Davis; nine great-grandchildren, Chase, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Trevor, Oakley, Benjamin, Lance, Zachary and Spencer; two sisters, Joan (Leonard) Schmeirer and Joyce (Tom) Halliwill; special sister and brother-in-law, MaryAnn (Harold) Hancock; special brother-in-law Bruce Clark and his wife, Bev; and numerous other in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; parents; three brothers, John, Joe and Jeff Steele; and a nephew, Kevin Clark.
Funeral services for James will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Scott Winstead officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.
Jim requests donations be made to the Hudson Fire Department, Crossroads Community Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019