SARASOTA, Fla. - James Arthur Bliesner, age 92, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Blissfield, passed away on July 16, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1926, in Blissfield to Lawrence and Dorothy (Gaubitz) Bliesner. He was a graduate of Blissfield High School. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in a medical unit in Germany from January 1952-December 1953 and then transferred to the Army Reserves until May 1959.
On Dec. 31, 1949, in Tecumseh, he married Norma Tiede, divorcing in 1962. In April 1964, in Tecumseh, James married Lorraine Lyons and she preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2000. On June 17, 2001, in Raisin Township, he married Lucille Dull, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2016. James retired from Tecumseh Products Co. in 1989, after 45 years of service. He was a former member of the Raisin Center Friends Church. He loved bowling, archery, playing bingo, cards, and pool games with his son and his buddies at the DeSoto Beach Club, his Florida residence.
James is survived by two stepchildren, Patrick (Beverly) Lyons of Sarasota, Fla.; and Catherine (Jeffery) Hinshaw of Milledgeville, Ga.; a brother, Lawrence (Betty) Bliesner; seven stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren. In addition to his wives, Lorraine and Lucille, he was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Delores Lyons; stepson, Charles Lyons; sister, Betty McKee; and brothers, Robert and Emerson Bliesner.
A memorial service for James will be held at a later date. Burial of cremains will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 23 to July 24, 2019