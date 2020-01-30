|
CHELSEA - James Arthur Van Loon, age 80 of Chelsea, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Kresge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chelsea.
He was born May 7, 1939 in Detroit, the son of the late Elwood and Anne (Radu) Van Loon. James proudly served his country in the National Guard and US Air Force. He retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2000 after 35 years. In the 1950s he played in a rock 'n' roll band, performing at the Devils Lake Pavilion, teen dances at area schools and the Monroe Majestic Theater. He was a member of the Tri-County Sportsman Club and the Dundee Sportsman Club. James enjoyed working on small lawnmowers, fishing and trap shooting.
James is survived by two brothers, Elwood (Shirley) Van Loon, Jr. of Florida and Jack (Linda) Van Loon of Barbere, Mich.; very close friends, Michael (Rosemarie) Kushmauel and Donna Gauss both of Chelsea. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy, sister DeeAnn Green and step sister Eileen.
Visitation for James will be on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be Saturday morning until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Garden in Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020